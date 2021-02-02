7 Day Forecast for February 2nd, 2021

A region of high pressure over head will continue to keep our skies clear today. The sunny skies will help us warm up a degree or two warmer than yesterday, we can expect highs up to around 57 degrees. As the center of this system slides to the east, our winds will be calming down and eventually change to be out of the south by tonight. Party cloudy skies will return for our Tuesday, but even with the additional cloud cover highs will begin increasing. We will reach into the 60s Tuesday afternoon, and eventually warming into the 70s for the middle of the week.

Do not get used to the warmer weather, a strong cold front will bring winter back to Texoma by Friday. Highs will be back below average for the weekend, with lows falling all the way into the 20s.