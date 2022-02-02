The cold front has arrived! We have a breezy north wind up to 25 mph and gusting up to 35. Temperatures have fallen into the lower to mid 30s to start the day and will continue to drop as we head into the afternoon.

A slight chance of rain this morning. The chance of precipitation will increase through the morning, turning into freezing ran and sleet by around around 11 am. up to around .1 to .25 inches of ice accumulation will be possible today. Temperatures will be below freezing as we start the afternoon falling down to around 29° by around 5 pm.

As the temperatures decrease, our snow chances increase. By this evening any precipitation should mostly be snow. Overnight lows will be dropping down into the teens. Winds will remain strong from the north, so we expect wind chills to drop down into the negatives.

Snow will continue though the night and into Thursday. Up to 3-6 inches of snow is expected with some isolated areas of 7-9 inches. The pacific jet will fuel our snow changes as the warm moist pacific air moves over the frigid arctic air over our region. Highs Thursday afternoon will only warm into the lower 20s.



Skies will start to clear up Friday, but temperatures will remain below freezing though the day. Lows will even drop into the single digits Friday night.