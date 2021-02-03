7 Day Forecast for February 3rd, 2021

We will have a small taste of spring over the next couple of days. Highs will continue to rise, reaching into the mid 60s today. We will start the day with partly cloudy skies, but skies will be clearing up for the afternoon. Our winds will remain from the south at around 10-20 mph, helping bring in the warmer air. Highs will even reach up to around 72 degrees Wednesday. If you have any outdoor chores that need to be done, the middle of the week will be the best time to get them done.

There are a few cold front on the way that will drop our temperatures by the end of the week. The first cold front will arrive Thursday night. There will be a small chance of rain showers as it moves through. Highs will only be in the 50s for the end of the week. The second front will arrive Saturday night. We will have a hard freeze on the way Saturday night, then a high of only 41 degrees for our Sunday.