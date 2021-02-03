Today is expected to be the warmest day of the week. Highs will be in the 70s for most of Texoma, but areas of Knox, Haskell and Throckmorton counties could warm up closer to around 80 degrees. Warmer air continues to be funneled in from the south. Winds will be reaching up to around 15 to even 20 mph this afternoon. Our warm day will continue into a unseasonably warm night. Lows will only cool off to the mid 50s. We do expect to stay much warmer than normal ahead of the cold front that will move through Thursday morning. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 50s through Thursday afternoon. Clear skies Should help keep our highs near average through the end of the week, but there is another cold front on the way.
Arriving for the start of next week a second, stronger cold front will move through Texoma. Highs will only be able to reach into the 40s and we expect some hard freezes overnight. Lows will be down in the mid 20s Monday and Tuesday nights. It may still be a ways away now, but some of the long range models even bring a few snow flurries into the area early next week.
7 Day Forecast for February 3rd, 2021
