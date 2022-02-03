A frigid start to the day, it is best to stay warm inside if you dont have to leave today. Lows are down in the mid teens and with wind out of the north at around 15-25 mph our wind chills are below 0°. We continue to see light snow across Texoma this morning, with another 1-2″ possible today.



By the afternoon, our highs will only reach up to around 20-22°. Snow chances will be decreasing over the day as the pacific jet pushes further and further south. Even though snow chances will be dropping, winds will stay strong and skies will be cloudy.



By tonight we will start to see even the clouds clearing out. We will be partly cloudy by tomorrow morning with lows down to 10°. Wind chills will return to the negatives overnight, but the winds will be a little calmer out of the north.



Highs will finally reach above freezing by this weekend. Skies will be sunny for the start of next week as our weather gets back to normal.