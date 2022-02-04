A frigid morning, Lows are down into the lower teens across Texoma. Skies have been clearing up and we will be mostly sunny by sunrise today. Winds remain out of the north at around 15 mph, creating negative wind chills.



By this afternoon highs will be back into the lower to mid 30s. Several areas are expected to be above freezing, and with sunny skies we should start to see some of the snow and ice.



Overnight lows will drop well down below freezing again, lows will be in the single digits in some places. Refreezing any of the melting snow and ice, meaning we do expect ice to remain on the ground Saturday morning.



Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 30s, and we will continue to warm up further next week.