Typical Texoma Temperatures will continue this weekend. We had partly cloudy skies to start the day, but with dry air arriving in the upper atmosphere, skies will be clearing up for this afternoon. Thanks to this weeks cold front our highs will be back in the upper 50s. Winds will remain light, out of the south at around 6-12 mph. Highs this weekend will continue in the upper 50s and lower 60s. This weekend will be a great opportunity to wrap any outdoor pipes and bring in or cover outdoor plants ahead of next weeks arctic front.
The cold front will arrive later in the afternoon on Monday. Temperatures will drop quickly, dropping into the 20s for Monday night. The frigid air will stay in our area next week. Highs will only warm up to the 30s for our afternoons.
7 Day Forecast for February 5th, 2021
