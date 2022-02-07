Our warming trend will continue for the start of the week. This morning will be a little chilly with lows dipping down below freezing for most of Texoma. Winds are out of the north at around 5-10 mph.



Sunny skies through the afternoon will help us warm up into the mid 50s today. Winds will remain out of the northwest, but will change to be out of the south overnight. The high pressure ridge in the upper atmosphere will weaken and split. The main enter of the high will stay over western united states, but enough at the surface will move to the east that our winds will be back out of the south.



Skies will remain clear overnight with lows cooling back down near freezing. With the southern breeze, warmer air will be pulled in from the south, helping us reach into the mid to upper 60s for our highs Tuesday.



A few weak waves of low pressure will move though central portions of the united states this week. There will be little impact on our temperatures but a couple of clouds will return to our skies by Wednesday and Thursday.