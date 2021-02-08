7 Day Forecast for February 8th, 2021

Temperatures will be falling throughout the morning. A cold front will move through, cooling us down to around 53 degrees by noon today. While temperatures drop, winds will be increasing. We will have a breezy northern wind up to around 25 mph and gusting up to 30 mph for the middle of the day. There will be a wind advisory in effect for most of Texoma until 3 pm today.

Sunny skies this afternoon will help us warm back up to around 58 degrees. Thanks to the front, we will see the return of near freezing lows. We will be cooling back into the 30s tonight as winds calm down. Highs will be in the upper 50s for the rest of the week, with mostly sunny conditions.

Another much stronger cold front will arrive next week. Highs will be in the lower 50s Monday, and we will be lucky to see highs reaching into the 40s for the middle of next week. It would not hurt to wrap any outdoor pipes this weekend before the second front, since lows will be in the teens next week.