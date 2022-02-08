Spring solstice is over a month away but the spring-like highs will be here this week. Lows are starting off a bit varied this morning. We have a few pockets of lows down in the mid 20s in Comanche and Young Counties, but lows will be in the lower to mid 30s for most of Texoma.



You may want to wear a jacket this morning, but there is a good chance you will be carrying it by the afternoon. Highs will reach up to 68° this afternoon. We will have sunny skies and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts will be reaching up to 20 mph.



A weak front will arrive tonight, There will be almost no impact on temperatures but we will have winds out of the north at around 5-10 mph. The northern breeze will bring in some drier air as lows cool back down into the lower 30s.



Highs will continue in the mid 60s through the remainder of the work week. A weak front arriving to bring a couple of clouds back to the area Thursday, but it wont be until Saturday a cold front will arrive that will have a significant impact on our temperatures.