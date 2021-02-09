7 Day Forecast for February 9th, 2021

If you have not yet, it would be a good idea to prepare for a hard freeze this week. A cold front is expected to move through our area later today. Temperatures will be the warmest early this afternoon ahead of the front, once it move through temperatures will be falling back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight, winds will be out of the north at around 10 mph with lows at around 30 degrees. We will only warm up to 44 degrees Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday a second wave of cold air pushes in from the north, bringing a chance of freezing precipitation. Sadly it looks as though freezing rain and sleet will be the most likely form of winter weather. Highs will remain in the mid 30s for Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to have temperatures drop by the weekend. Highs will only reach into the 20s with lows around 10-15 degrees.