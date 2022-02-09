The warmer weather will be sticking around for the next several days. Lows this morning will be above freezing for most portions of Texoma, Ranging from around 32-36 degrees. Skies are clear with winds out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.



Winds will remain light throughout the day shifting to be out of the south by this evening. Highs this afternoon will stay a good 10 degrees warmer than average, reaching back up to around 68 degrees. A few clouds will begin dotting our clear skies later on this evening with more clouds moving in overnight.



Another weak cold front will make its way into the area overnight. Like last nights front, it will not bring any significant change to temperatures, but it will bring a light northern breeze and some clouds back for the start of our Thursday. Lows will be down to 37 degrees.



highs will be even warmer Friday, reaching into the lower to mid 70s. A more significant cold front will makes its way into Texoma for our Saturday. Highs will be back below average, into the lower 50s with lows falling down below freezing. The chilly weather will not be long lived and we will be warming up yet again for next week!