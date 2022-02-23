The arctic air remains in Texoma this morning. Lows are down into the teens and 20s. With winds out of the north at around 20-25 mph our wind chills will be in the single digits and even in the negatives in some areas. Thunder sleet will continue in Texoma during the morning with chances of wintry precipitation decreasing as we head into the afternoon



We will continue to have a 30% chance of Icy precipitation through the afternoon. Highs will only be a few degrees warmer than our lows, reaching up to 24° as cloudy skies remain across Texoma. A winter weather advisory will remain in effect for most of Texoma with a winter weather warning in effect for Stephens, Jefferson and Montague county, lasting until 6:00 PM Thursday.



The chance of sleet and snow increasing overnight back to 60%. Lows will be in the 20s. Winds will be slightly calmer out of the north at around 10-15 mph. Wind chills will still be in the single digits and lower teens.



Highs will be back above freezing for the end of the week, but still well below average. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s for our Friday and Saturday. We will be back in the lower 60s by Next week.