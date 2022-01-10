7 Day Forecast for January 10th, 2021

We will have a chilly start to our week, but temperatures will be steadily warming up over the next several days. Lows this morning fell into the lower to mid 20s. We saw a few clouds in our southern counties but they will be clearing out during the morning as winds remain light.



We wont have much breeze this afternoon either, but as high pressure overhead shifts to the east we will have a southern breeze returning later in the day. Highs will be up to 54 degrees and with the large high pressure ridge over Oklahoma and Texas, we will have clear blue skies all day long.



A few clouds will start to return overnight. We will have a low of 27 degrees with the light southern breeze continuing into our Tuesday. With sunny skies expected over the next several days we will remain dry this week and we will experience a slow warming trend.



Highs will be back into the 60 by Wednesday. Winds will swing to be out of the west for the second half of the week, but that will not stop our warming trend. We could see highs back in the lower 70s by the end of the work week. A mild cold front expected to move though for the start of our weekend.