7 Day Forecast for January 11th, 2021

Clear skies and winds out of the south to start our morning. The ridge of high pressure that sits overhead is still keeping our skies clear, but now with the center of that ridge to the east of our area we will have winds staying out of the southwest today and tomorrow.



Lows were down below freezing to kick off the day, but we will be warming a few degree above average this afternoon. Afternoon highs will differ across the region by around 5-10 degrees, ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s. This is due to slightly more cloud cover rolling in for our southern counties today. We could even see a light isolated rain showers this afternoon in some of our far southern counties. Any rain we do experience will be a light drizzle and will be moving out of the area by this afternoon.



A couple of clouds will stay in the sky overnight. Lows will be back down near freezing but we should stay a degree or two warmer than freezing overnight. As our warming trend continues highs will reach into the 60s and even 70s over the next few days.



By this weekend a cold front will arrive. Highs will fall back down near the seasonal average and lows will fall back down below freezing. Even though we expect on and off cloud cover through the weekend, we will remain dry with almost no rain chances in the extended forecast.



