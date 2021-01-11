7 Day Forecast for January 11th, 2021

The day begin with clouds covering the sky. The dark dreary morning will not have any rain showers, but will have a light breeze from the north. The 5-10 mph breeze amplifies the already chilly weather. The rest of the day will not be much warmer. Highs will only be in the mid 40s. But the day begins with the expectation of the sun breaking through the clouds by the afternoon.

By this weekend the clouds will return. Saturday night, the increasing cumulus clouds will push back in from the west. An omen of the potential snowfall on the way. A low pressure system has been approaching most of the week. It will arrive by Sunday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow for most of the area. By next week, sunny skies will return, and highs will steadily climb back into the 50s.