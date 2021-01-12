7 Day Forecast for January 12th, 2021

After a frigid start to the week, our highs will remain below average again today. We will begin the day with cloudy skies and a light northern breeze. Any ice remaining this afternoon will begin to melt away as highs reach up to 46 degrees. During the afternoon, clouds will continue to thin, allowing for more sun than clouds. We expect a high pressure to be the main factor behind the sunny skies. It will settle over texoma for the start of the week which will begin our warming trend.

Highs will be back in the 50s by Tuesday, and pushing into the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. A weak front will move back in by the end of the week to drop our highs back into the 50s.