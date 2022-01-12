7 Day forecast for January 12th, 2022

Our warming trend continues today. While we will still be rather chilly this morning, lows will not be below freezing for most of Texoma. We will have a few clouds in the sky for the start of the day, but we will be sunny through the afternoon.



With clear blue skies, our highs will reach up to 65 degrees this afternoon. The southwestern breeze this morning slightly elevated our humidity, but with a more northwestern breeze later today and overnight, dry air will return.



Lows tonight will be back down near freezing by Thursday morning. Winds will be out of the west northwest Thursday. Skies will remain sunny Thursday afternoon. Highs reaching up to 70 degrees.



Cloud cover will increase over the day Friday becoming partly sunny but highs will remain warmer than average. A cold front moving through Saturday morning, will bring much cooler air. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s this weekend. Rain chances will remain low through the extended forecast.