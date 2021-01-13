While we will continue to see freezing temperatures in the morning, we should have some more mild afternoons. Highs today will reach into the lower 60s, with a light southwestern breeze around 6-12 mph. Skies should stay mostly sunny throughout the day and remain mostly clear tonight. Lows will be down to 34 degrees as we start to see a change in our winds.
By Thursday afternoon we expect a cold front to arrive. Highs will still reach into the upper 50s as winds start to increase from the north west, up to around 20 mph. The breeze weather will remain Friday. Highs will be back in the mid 50s for the rest of the week.
7 Day Forecast for January 13th, 2021
