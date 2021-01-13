7 Day Forecast for January 13th, 2021

Now that a ridge of high pressure sits over head, we will have clearer skies and the slight warming trend can begin. By this afternoon we will have reached up to 53 degrees. Skies will remain sunny throughout the day with winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph. There will be little chance in our breeze overnight, but we can expect lows to drop down into the 20s again.

Highs will be in the upper 50s for Wednesday and even push into the lower 60s for Thursday. Thursdays high will be the warmest of the week. A weak cold front will arrive by Friday, highs will only fall into the mid 50s but we will have cloudier skies for the weekend.