7 Day Forecast for January 13th, 2022

Our spring-like afternoons continue today and tomorrow. A slight chill for our mornings as lows start off ranging from the lower 30s to lower 40s. Winds are light our of the west northwest at around 5-10 mph, but we can still expect wind chills near freezing for most of Texoma.

Skies will remain clear across Texoma all day long. Sunny skies will help our highs reach into the lower to mid 70s, nearly 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average. Winds will be light during the day but varied as we continue into the evening eventually settling to be out of the south by tonight.



Lows will be back down into mid to upper 30s tonight. We will start the night with clear skies but will be partly cloudy heading into Friday morning. The clouds will be moving in from the north, as they continue to build over the day Friday suppressing afternoon temperatures in northern counties.



A strong cold front will arrive by Saturday morning. Not only will temperatures fall around 30 degrees, but we will also have a strong northern breeze reaching up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the lower 40s Saturday but we will continue to feel like we will be in the teens thanks to the strong winds.