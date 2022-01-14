7 Day Forecast for January 14th, 2022

Clouds have been increasing overnight and we will be partly cloudy to start today. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s for much of Texoma with winds now out of the south at around 5-10 mph. Even though our winds are out of the south on the ground, our clouds are moving in from the northwest. We expect to stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day.



Though out skies will be cloudy, highs will still warm up into the lower to mid 70s. Since we will be so warm, our relative humidity will be falling down to around 15% in some areas. With such dry conditions, we will see an elevated fire weather risk this afternoon. A red flag warning has been issued from Jackson down to Knox county until 7 PM today.

A strong cold front will arrive overnight. Lows will be down below freezing and winds will be up to 25-25 mph from the North. We will remain cold and windy throughout Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 40s, but due to the winds our wind chills will be down into the teens.



Thankfully the frigid conditions will only stick around for the weekend, we will warm back up into the 60s and 70s next week.