7 Day Forecast for January 15th, 2021

Strong winds are on their way to Texoma. Winds will remain sustained at around 25 mph today and wind gusts will be pushing up to over 40 mph this afternoon. It wouldn't be a bad idea to secure loose/light items or bring them inside this morning before they blow away. There will also be an elevated risk of fire danger due to the strong winds and low humidity of the air behind this mornings front.

Other than the strong winds our highs will be fairly standard, reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight as low cool down to 33 degrees. Wind chills will be significantly lowers due to the strong northwestern breeze continuing through the night. Highs will be back in the mid 50s for the rest of the week. Winds will stay strong Friday but will finally be calming down for the weekend.