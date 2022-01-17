7 Day Forecast for January 17th, 2022

We will have a chilly start to our Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Lows are below freezing with a light northwestern wind of around 5-10 mph. Skies are starting off clear thanks to high pressure overhead. and the upper level high will keep skies clear throughout the day.



The ample sunshine will help us warm into the lower to mid 60s with many of us up to 63 degrees. The center of the high pressure ridge move to the southeast over the day. Winds will be calm, but we will start to see a southern breeze returning this afternoon.



Warmer air moving in tonight. Lows will stay above freezing tonight, only cooling down to 38°. As a warm front moves though Tuesday morning, there will be partly cloudy skies. Winds will not be changing much, staying out of the south at around 10-15 mph.



Highs will reach up to 75 degrees. Just two degrees away from Tuesdays record high of 77, set back in 1930. Don’t put a way the winter clothes just yet. A strong cold front arriving Wednesday will dramatically decrease temperatures. Highs will be down in the 40s Wednesday afternoon. Lows will fall down into the teens by Thursday morning and we will barely warm up above Freezing Thursday afternoon.