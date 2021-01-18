7 Day Forecast for January 18th, 2021

A robust wind at speed of 20-30 mph will remain in Texoma. We will be under a Wind Advisory for all counties until 6 pm today. As we head into the afternoon highs will reach up to around 53 degrees, but the humidity will be dropping down into the 10-20% range. With such low humidity, combined with the strong winds, we will have a high risk of potential fire danger. many of our northern counties will be under a red flag warning.

The winds will calm down in time for the weekend. With winds of 5-10 mph we will not be under any watches or warnings this weekend. Highs will steadily increase for the start of next week. We will reach up to 57 degrees Sunday and then into the lower 60s by Monday afternoon. A cold front will bring rain chances back to the area by Tuesday of next week.