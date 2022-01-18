7 Day Forecast for January 18th, 2022

Morning lows are rather inconsistent across Texoma. Cloudy skies have been moving in from the southwest, helping to insolate our southern counties earlier and allowing northern counties to cool down a few more degrees. We will be near freezing this morning north of The Red River, but still in the mid 40s further south.



Partly cloudy skies will be clearing out by this afternoon but the warm southern breeze will continue our warming trend. Near record highs on the way this afternoon. We will be warming up to 77° tying the record set back in 1933. Winds will be stronger out of the south which will increase fire weather risk. A red flag warning will be in effect for many of our southern counties until 6 pm today.

A cold front will arrive tonight. A northern breeze will arrive ahead of the front. It will be calm at first but will begin to increase heading into Wednesday. Lows will be down to 36 degrees overnight, but we will only warm into the lower to mid 40s for our high Wednesday afternoon. Cloudy skies will return for our Wednesday morning, bringing only a small chance of isolated showers.



Rain chances will clear out by the afternoon, but the cloudy skies will continue through Wednesday night. We will feel the full effect of the cold front by Thursday morning. Lows will be in the teens with feels like temperatures in the single digits.