7 Day Forecast for January 19th, 2021

Today will be a mild and sunny Martin Luther King day. Highs will be in the lower 60s, with a light breeze out of the south at around 10 mph. While the afternoon will be quiet, there is a cold front on the way. Overnight skies will begin to darken with additional cloud cover. As winds shift to be out of the north we expect temperatures to drop. Highs will only reach into the lower 50s for our Tuesday. The chance of rain will mostly say to the east on Tuesday but we will have a small chance of rain in our area by the end of the week.

Low pressure will be developing in southern portions of Texas through the week, and we will have rain chances sticking around in our southern counties through the end of the week.