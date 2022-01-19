7 Day Forecast for January 19th, 2022

An arctic cold front arriving this morning will bring a cold wind across Texoma. The front has been slow moving the front will push to the south of Texoma, bringing lows down into the mid 30s. Winds are our of the north at around 10 mph but will be increasing this afternoon.



Our gusty north wind will reach up to 25 mph today. The cold air moving in will keep our temperatures pretty static, only warming up to 45 degrees this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon but will clear up briefly overnight.



A hard freeze over the next few nights. Lows falling down into the teens, wind chills will be in the single digits. Get out the extra blankest and crank up the heaters.



Cloudy skies will remain Thursday with highs barely pushing above freezing, but we will start to warm up by this weekend. Highs will even be back in the 60s by Sunday.