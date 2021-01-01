7 Day Forecast for January 1st, 2021

We will have a dreary and rainy end to 2020. Highs this afternoon will only warm up to around 37 degrees, but we will feel closer to the mid to upper 20s with a breezy north wind that will last through out the day. Along with the cold weather, rain will continue to fall. Rain chances will continue to increase this afternoon with scattered showers are to be expected for the second half of the day. By tonight, rain chances will turn into snow and sleet chances. As temperatures drop below freezing, snow and ice accumulation on roads and bridges will be a major concern.

While we will all be under a winter weather advisory tonight, counties further west will have a higher chance of seeing snow accumulation. Some areas could receive up to around 2-3 inches of snow.