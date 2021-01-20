7 Day Forecast for January 20th, 2021

We expect a series of Fronts to arrive, which will lead to rollercoaster highs and continuously cloudy skies. For this afternoon we will have on and off mostly cloudy skies as highs reach into the lower 50s. Winds will stay out of the north, reaching up to around 20 mph. The winds will be calming down overnight, and eventually returning from the southwest for our Wednesday.

A low pressure region will begin to develop to the south of us, and will begin to pull in additional atmospheric moisture from the Gulf. That in turn could bring a few scattered showers Wednesday afternoon, but it will certainly help increase chances for rain showers over the weekend.