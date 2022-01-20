7 Day Forecast for January 20th, 2022

We are starting the day well below freezing. Lows this morning will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. We do see cloudy skies across the region, but we will only have a small chance of light snow flurries in our northern counties, and that is if the snow can get through a dry layer of air over Texoma. While we are cold, it is going to be the winds that will make it feel rather unpleasant today.





We will not be that much warmer this afternoon. Highs will barely warm up above freezing, reaching up to 33°. We will continue to have partly to mostly cloudy skies over the course of the day. Winds will be a little calmer at around 10-15 mph, but that will still be enough of a breeze for wind chills below freezing for the entire day.



Skies will begin clearing up later this afternoon with mostly clear skies by tonight. With clear skies lows will fall down to around 14°. Thankfully this is expected to be the coldest night of the week, and we will begin to slowly warm up Friday and Saturday. Highs will even return to the lower 60s for the start of next week.