7 Day forecast for January 21st, 2021

Our skies will remain cloudy throughout the day with a few light rain showers expected around noon. Highs will remain in the lower 50s today with a light breeze from the south at around 5-10 mph. Low pressure to the south of our region will push to the north over the course of the day to bring us the light rain.

As the light south wind continues our highs will reach into the 60s for Thursday. We may not have any rain chances, but we will continue to have cloudy skies Thursday. A cold front passing through late Thursday night will mix with the moist air over our region to bring another chance of rain Friday morning, as well as cooler temperatures for the end of the week.