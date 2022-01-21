7 Day Forecast for January 21st, 2022

This morning will be the coldest so far this year. Lows have fallen into the lower teens and even single digits in some areas. Winds are light out of the north, but wind chills are still in the single digits for most of Texoma.



We will start the day with a few thin clouds in the sky. What little cloud cover we have will clear out by the afternoon. Highs will warm up above freezing, but will remain below average today reaching up to 43. By the afternoon our winds will be out of the southeast at around 5-10 mph.



Winds will remain light overnight, lows dropping back down into the teens, but we will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Keep the pipes covered overnight, Skies will remain sunny this weekend. That will help highs reach up to 50° Saturday, and even into the lower 60s for the start of next week.



A cold front arriving late Monday will bring additional cloud cover to the region Monday night. Highs behind the front expected to be back down into the 40s with lows dropping below freezing.