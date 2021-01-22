7 Day Forecast for January 22nd, 2021

The Dreary weather that has built over Texoma will remain for the next several days. Though we will have cloudy skies we are not expecting rain chances every day. Rain will become more likely over the weekend. Our afternoon highs will continue to fluctuate. This afternoon we will warm up into the 60s. The build up of warmer air is due to a combination of low pressure to the south and warm air build up ahead of a slow moving cold front. The front will finally cross Texoma tonight. That will reduce our highs back into the 50s for the end of the week. There could be a few light showers to develop of of Friday morning cold front, but our best chance of rain will arrive Sunday.

A second cold front will behave similarly to Friday mornings front. There will be a warming tread ahead of the front, but rain chances will be closer to around 50%. A more stable weather pattern will begin taking hold by Monday and highs will level out back in the mid 50s as skies begin clearing up.