7 Day Forecast for January 24th, 2022

Average lows this morning for most of the area. A few pockets of dry air are helping some areas cool off into the 20s this morning. Winds are light from the southwest creating a wind chill below freezing for most of the area, but we will be warming back into the mid 60s this afternoon. Skies are clear this morning.



Winds will be pretty calm all day today as highs reach up to around 65°. Air remains dry over Texoma, so we do not expect many or any clouds in the sky. By this evening winds will be changing, veering to be out of the north ahead of a cold front.



The front will move through tonight. Our continuing dry air means little cloudy cover with its arrival. Winds picking up from the northeast will be the most immediate change, with cooler air filtering in behind it. Lows will be down around freezing again tonight.



Highs will only reach into the lower 50s for our Tuesday afternoon. Skies will be clear, but a few clouds will move in later tonight. Low pressure that will develop of the tail end of the cold front is expected to move into our area. The cloudy skies will keep our a bit cooler Wednesday. As low pressure starts to push in from the west, we will have a chance of some snow flurries over the day Wednesday.