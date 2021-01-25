After a stormy weekend, we will have sunny skies back in Texoma. Highs this afternoon will be back in the mid 60s for most of the area. We will also have a strong breeze from the west at around 15-20 mph. We do expect another round of northern air to arrive by tonight. Lows will be down near freezing.
Winds will continue from the north Tuesday and Wednesday. The northern breeze will help suppress our highs, keeping them below average for the middle of the week. We will start to heat back up by the end of the week.
7 Day Forecast for January 25th, 2021
