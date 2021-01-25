7 Day Forecast for January 25th, 2021

With winds back out of the north we only expect our highs to be in the mid 50s today. Cloudy skies will remain for most of Texoma for the next several days due to a stationary front sitting just to the south of our region. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer, the stationary front will start to push back to the north. Winds will return from the south Saturday afternoon and we will have a chance of scattered showers.

Warmer air takes hold for our Sunday. Highs will be back in the upper 60s. Don't get used to the above average heat, there will be a cold front moving through Sunday evening. Rain chances will begin in the afternoon and we will have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday evening and over night. Skies will finally start to clear up for next week.