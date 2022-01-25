7 Day Forecast for January 25th, 2022

While we there was not a big change in temperatures with the arrival of this mornings front, we do have a much stronger northeast breeze. Clear skies will help our lows decrease to the mid 30s. Winds will remain out of the northeast at around 10-20 mph throughout the day. This mornings breeze will add a bit of wind chill to the area, keeping us feeling like we are closer to freezing than we actually are.



The northern breeze this afternoon will continue to bring in cooler air, suppressing our highs this afternoon, keeping them in the lower 50s. It will take a little longer for the colder air to move into our southern most counties, which will see portions of Throckmorton, Young, and Jack counties reaching into the upper 50s.



As low pressure deepens to the west of our area, we will have an increase in cloud cover overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 20s, but feel a bit colder, with winds staying out of the east northeast at around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will remain well below average for our Wednesday.



Highs will only reach into the lower 40s. Even though we will be warmer than freezing at the surface, the air will be much colder higher in the atmosphere. So as low pressure pushes in for our afternoon, we expect a rain and snow mix to arrive. Since the ground is expected to be slightly warmer than freezing areas with just light snow flurries do not expect any snow accumulation on the ground. The best chance of precipitation will stay in our northwestern counties.



Highs will start to warm up again as we finish the week. A weak round of low pressure will keep skies cloudy Thursday but sunny skies return for the end of the week. Highs will be back in the lower to mid 60s by this weekend.