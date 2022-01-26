7 Day Forecast for January 26th, 2022

The frigid temperatures have arrived, but the snow will be here later today. As the morning begins, lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds are out of the north at around 5-10 mph. Winds are fairly calm, but when they pick up it will make our lows feel more like we are in the teens.



Partly cloudy morning skies will continue to fill in over the course of the morning, moving in from the west. As we start the afternoon. We will already see a range in temperatures with colder air in our western counties. The difference will continue to increase as the snow moves in.

By around 1-2 pm we can start seeing some snowfall in western portions of Texoma. As the snow falls, it will have a cooling effect, keeping western counties near freezing for the entirety of the day. Eastern counties will have a little more sunshine and will need to wait until later in the day for precipitation, which will allow for some areas to warm up into the mid to upper 40s.



over the course of the day, 1-3 inches of snow will be possible for northwestern counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for those areas today.



But we should see at least traces amounts all across Texoma



Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with a small chance of wintry precipitation in our eastern counites. By Thursday morning the snow and rain will have cleared out but partly cloudy skies will remain through the day. Highs will be back in the lower 50s to melt away any remaining snow that has stuck around. Highs will be back in the 60s by the weekend.