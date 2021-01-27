7 Day Forecast for January 27th, 2020

The sunny skies may have returned but our highs will stay below average for the next few days. A front moved through early this morning, It did not produce any rain, but it is the cause of our temperatures decrease. Highs will only be up to around 51 degrees today and winds will stay out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph. Wednesday will be even chillier, highs will remain in the upper 40s.

By the end of the week, highs will bounce back, expect to reach into the 60s for Friday and Saturday. Cloudy skies will also return for the weekend, and we will even have a chance of rain showers for Saturday.