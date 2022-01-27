Yesterdays snow was not evenly distributed across Texoma. Some areas in northwest Texoma saw 3+ inches of snow. The farther southeast you go in the area the less and less snow we received. Yesterdays snow will be having an impact on todays forecast. Temperatures are much colder in northwestern counties and we have the potential for freezing fog. A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 9 AM this morning.



Skies will begin cloudy but they will be clearing up today. The snow in northern counties will suppress afternoon highs a few degrees. Highs will still be in the mid 40s to lower 50s across the area.



Clear skies overnight, lows will be down into the mid 20s. Highs will be closer to average for our Friday afternoon, then warming into the 60s for the weekend.