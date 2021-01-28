7 Day Forecast for January 28th, 2021

For the first half of the week we have seen a decrease in Temperatures. Our afternoon highs are expected to be the lowest of the week. We will have sunny skies with winds out of the north at around 7-14 mph. Even with ample sunshine, our highs will only be in the upper 40s. A few clouds will return tonight with lows dropping down to 28 degrees.

We will be warming back up for the second half of the week. Our highs will be back in the 50s Thursday and then pushing into the mid 60s Friday. Cloud cover will increase during the day Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning.