A few more freezing nights on the way before the spring like weather returns. Lows this morning are in the upper 20s and lower 30s across Texoma. Areas with a little ice remaining on the ground are actually a few degrees warmer due to the heat capacity of ice, Winds will be out of the northwest this morning at around 5-15 mph.



Winds will be just a little stronger this afternoon, but will remain out of the northwest all day. High pressure to the west will be the driving force behind the winds and will keep our skies sunny this afternoon. Highs will be back in the mid 50s, ranging from 54° to 56°. Lows will be back below freezing overnight but the winds will be much calmer and eventually shifting to be out of the south.



The center of the high pressure ridge will move to the east of or area by Saturday morning, bring a southern breeze back to the area. Though the system will be moving away from Texoma, it will still keep our skies clear this weekend. Highs will be warming up as well. We will feel a lot like spring as highs reach into the 60s starting Saturday.



We will stay warm next week, but we will have a few more clouds arriving late Sunday. As a wave of low pressure moves through central portions of Texas Monday we will have a slight chance of rain. A cold front will move through Wednesday, bringing much colder air back into Texoma and a better chance of rain, with a possibility of snow.