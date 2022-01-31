Today we will sit at the peak of our temperature roller coaster, and it will be all downhill from here. Lows this morning will be in the lower 40s. We do have partly cloudy skies and winds out of the south at around 5-10 mph.

Skies will be clearing up this afternoon, and with sunny skies highs will push up to 72 degrees. Today and tomorrow will be a great opportunity to get prepared for the colder weather. Do any necessary grocery shopping today and make sure outdoor pipes are covered. Lows will remain warm overnight, only down to 48 degrees. We will remain so mild because we do expect cloudy skies to return.



Skies will clear up again Tuesday afternoon, highs will be in the upper 60s, but by Tuesday afternoon we will see the leading edge of the cold front arriving. This arctic front will have extremely cold air behind it. Wednesdays highs will arrive early in morning with temperatures dropping thorough out the day.



Rain chances will start Wednesday morning, turning into wintery mix by late Wednesday afternoon. Freezing rain and sleet will be a major concern Wednesday night followed by snowfall Thursday morning. Lows will be down into the lower to mid teens to start our Thursday. Ice on roads will make morning commuted difficult and winds will be out of the north at around 10-20 mph creating wind chills in the lower single digits.



Snow will continue over the day Thursday, 3-7 inches of snow will be possible. Highs will only reach up to 20 degrees for our Thursday afternoon.