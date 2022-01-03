7 Day Forecast for January 3rd, 2022

It will be a challenge to pry yourself out of bed this morning with lows well below freezing. Our morning lows will be close to 20° across Texoma. Winds are light from the south at around 5 mph, but it wont take much of a breeze to make it feel even colder outside.



Skies will start off clear and we will remain sunny through the afternoon. With winds out of the south and sunny skies, highs are expected to warm up into the mid 50s for most of Texoma. Our winds will be increasing for this afternoon, reaching up to around 15 mph.



Winds wont be calming down much tonight, staying out of the south at around 10 mph. The breeze will make our lower 30s lows feel like we will be back down into the lower to mid 20s. Warmer air continue to flow in from the south and by Tuesday afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.



We do expect turbulent temperatures throughout the week. A cold front arriving over the day Wednesday will bring a much colder northern breeze back to Texoma. Highs will be in the 30s Thursday.