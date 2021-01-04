7 Day Forecast for January, 4th, 2021

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

The year begins with fresh snowfall in across Texoma. Icy roads will remain a concern, especially on bridges. We will continue to have cloudy skies during the day. Highs will be above freezing, but will remain in the upper 30s. Winds will continue from the north at around 15 mph, so we can expect to feel closer to the mid to upper 20s. Any snow we that may have begun melting during the afternoon could potentially refreeze overnight. Lows will be back down to around 30 degrees, So ice will remain a concern for Saturday Morning.

We will be starting a warming trend this weekend. Highs We reach into the upper 40s Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine for the start of next week. We even expect above average highs on the way. We will warm up to around 60 degrees for the middle of next week.