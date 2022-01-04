7 Day Forecast for January 4th, 2022

You will want to bundle up this morning but you wont need the heavy jacket this afternoon. We will start the day with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the region. While the thermometer will say we are warmer than yesterday, the wind chills will still be in the 20s.



Warm downslope winds off the Rockies will warm us up a little further this afternoon. Highs will be picking up to around 68 degrees today. Since the warmer air is arriving from the west, our western counties will warm up into the lower to mid 70s. Skies will otherwise remain sunny across Texoma with a strong southern breeze up to around 20mph and wind gusts up to 30.



Our winds tonight will start from the south, but we will see a northern breeze taking hold by Wednesday morning. Lows overnight will be back down near freezing with mostly clear skies.



With the arrival of a cold front Wednesday, we will have a few more clouds in the sky, but unfortunately we do not expect any rain showers. Highs will be in the 50s for our Wednesday afternoon. With the colder ai continuing to flow in, our lows will be dropping down to 20 degrees Wednesday night. Winds will remain strong overnight and we will have wind chills near 0° and even below 0° Thursday morning.