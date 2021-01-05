7 Day Forecast for January 5th, 2020

We are expecting a calm and quiet start to the week. Any fog that develops this morning will be quickly dispersed thanks to a dry northern breeze. Skies will remain clear through the afternoon, as highs reach up to the lower 60s. We will see similar weather for our Tuesday. Highs returning to the lower 60s with clear skies.

Although the week begins with warmer than average conditions, by Wednesday cooler air will return. We do expect to be too dry for rain in Texoma as the cold front moves through, but we will feel the cooler air Wednesday night. Temperatures will steadily decrease as we head to the weekend.