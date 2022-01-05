7 Day Forecast for January 5th, 2022

The temperature roller coaster continues. I am convinced Mother Nature is trying to fit as many seasons into one week as possible. While winds have shifted to be out of the north overnight, we will start off the day a little warmer than yesterday.

Lows are down into the mid 30s to the mid 40s, with the warmer weather north of the red river. Skies will remain clear over the morning with a breezy wind of around 15-20 mph. Wind chills will be closer to freezing as you head out the door.



We will not be warming up too much this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Skies will remain sunny as winds start to calm down. Winds will be out of the east at around 10 mph.



But a much stronger northern wind will return overnight. An arctic front will drop our lows into the 20s with and with winds out of the north up to 25-30 mph, our wind chills will be in the single digits. Skies will remain partly sunny over the day Thursday. Highs will only reach into the mid 30s, and with winds staying strong out of the north our wind chills will remain in the teens all day long.



The cold conditions will remain heading into Friday. We will briefly warm back into the 70s this Saturday before another cold front arrives to kick off next week.