7 Day Forecast for January 6th, 2020

Highs will be back up to 63 degrees this afternoon. As the high pressure system overhead moves to the east this afternoon, our winds will begin to pick up from the south, reaching up to 15 mph. A cold front will be approaching tonight. As it moves closer, clouds will begin to build in the sky. We could even see an isolated shower or two Wednesday morning with partly cloudy skies lasting into the afternoon. Behind the front, winds will remain out of the north at around 10-20 mph. Temperatures will also be around 10 degrees cooler.

For the rest of the week, highs are expected to remain in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will have on and off cloud cover with winds staying mostly out of the north. Another cold front will arrive by the weekend. This front will have a better chance of producing some rain showers. There could also be some sleet and even light snow mixed in with the rain showers.