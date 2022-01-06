7 Day Forecast for January 6th, 2021

Today we are going to be experiencing the colder conditions on our temperature roller coaster. Lows will be down to around 20-25 degrees this morning, but wind chills will be much lower. Wind will remain out of the north at around 15-25 mph, creating wind chills near 0°.



Even with sunny skies this afternoon we will not be warming up much. We will be lucky to see our highs reaching above freezing. Wind will remain from the northeast at around 15 mph into the afternoon, wind chills will stay in the teens and lower 20s all day long.



Clear skies overnight will help our lows return to the teens. Winds will begin to shift, changing to be out of the southeast. Even though winds will be calmer than this morning, we do expect to have wind chills back down in the single digits.



The southern breeze will start to pull in warmer air back into Texoma. Friday’s high will be in the upper 40s and with a warm front moving through Saturday morning, we will even reach up to 73 degrees Saturday afternoon. The warm air wont last long. Another cold front moving through Sunday will return our highs closer to the seasonal average.