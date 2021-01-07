7 Day Forecast for January 7th, 2021

With the arrival of a cold front this morning, we will not be as warm this afternoon. Highs will be reaching up to around 54 degrees. Even though our highs will be cooler than Monday and Tuesday, our winds will be much stronger. Winds will be increasing from the North to around 15-25 mph.

Finishing out the work week, our skies will remain party cloudy. Highs will only be reaching into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another cold front will be arriving this weekend. The second front will bring a slight chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows are expected to be at or below freezing for the next several night, which could lead to some sleet or even light snow Sunday morning.