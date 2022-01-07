7 Day Forecast for January 7th, 2022

The arctic air remains this morning. Lows have fallen down to 15 degrees this morning. While we are technically colder than yesterday, we will be feeling a little warmer due to the light eastern breeze this morning. It wont make much difference since lows were well below freezing both days. Cold is cold and you will certainly want to bundle up this morning.



Winds will be out of the southeast by the afternoon as high pressure to the north shifts farther east. The southern breeze will help pull in warmer air and highs will reach up to 47° this afternoon. Skies will remain clear today but the southern breeze will be pulling in more cloud cover for tonight.



The southern breeze and increasing cloud cover will keep us for cooling down below freezing overnight. Lows down to 37 degrees tonight. A warm front will arrive Saturday morning, bringing with it a small chance of isolated showers.

By Saturday afternoon our highs will jump back into the lower 70s. Will have partly cloudy skies over the day Saturday with winds out of the south reaching up to 20 mph. Don’t get used to the warmer weather though. A cold front Sunday morning will return us to more seasonal temperatures for the start of next week. A better chance of rain finally returns for the middle of next week.